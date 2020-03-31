Malawi Govt to Give Paramount Chiefs Diplomatic Passports

President Peter Mutharika's Cabinet has approved that paramount chiefs in the country should be issued with diplomatic passports, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has said.

Phiri was speaking during an ad hoc full council meeting in Ntcheu District Council chamber on Sunday.

Said the minister: Cabinet has approved the inclusion of all paramount chiefs in the country to have diplomatic status and be issued with diplomatic passports and also to be on medical insurance scheme."

Phiri said paramount chiefs play an important role in society and diplomatic passports will raise their status within the country and abroad.

Reacting to the news, Paramount Chief Gomani V said diplomatic passport shows the degree of importance a person carries in a country.