South Africa: Solidarity Fund - Stronger Together

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

In just a few days, South Africa's nascent Solidarity Fund has defined its reason for being, established governance partners, built governance frameworks, opened a bank account and, most importantly, initiated its first targeted intervention. It will be a powerful example of how South African society can collectively respond to a crisis.

Five million face masks, gloves and other protective clothing have been procured by the Solidarity Fund for public healthcare workers and those working within communities. The measure is a rapid response to gaps emerging in the system and will ensure the protection of workers in their efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The Solidarity Fund is an independent initiative, registered as a public benefit company and supported by business, civic society and government. It has raised R500 million to date, from government, business and, importantly, individuals, says Gloria Serobe, chair of the fund.

"This will be used to provide rapid, nimble and targeted actions to cushion the impact of the virus on the most vulnerable members of society, while at the same time uniting South Africans in the fight against the virus."

Specifically, the key objectives of the fund will be to support the healthcare sector...

