Namibia: Triple Culpable Homicide Trial Deferred

The Trial of a 23 year-old man accused of causing the death of two civilians and Windhoek City Police officer in 2015 could not conclude as scheduled due to strict measures imposed during the current lockdown.

Morne Mouton appeared before magistrate Ivan Gawanab for submission before judgement however, such could not happen as scheduled. According to prosecutor Laura Mabuku, there is a directive not to carry out any trials but to merely postpone them as a measure to stay safe during the lockdown.

Consequently, the court postponed the matter to 17 August for submissions. The court further extended his bail.

Mouton is on trial on three counts of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving for horrific car accident that occurred on 4 July 2015 along Sam Nujoma Drive. Charges he pleaded not guilty to.

The charges emanate from the gruesome accident, which resulted in the death of City Police officer Manfred Gaoseb (35) and two civilians, namely Werner Simon (22) and Joshua Ngenokesho (age unknown).

Witnesses who took the stand in the trial have indicated that on the date in question, Windhoek City Police officers were attending to a call about a house break-in, in the vicinity of Hochland Park. During a routine police patrol, the officers allegedly came across three unknown men standing next to a stationary taxi along Sam Nujoma Drive. The officers allegedly pulled over to question the unknown men.

As the officers were busy interrogating the unknown men, they noticed an approaching grey VW polo vehicle that was being driven at a high speed. According to Sergeant Queeny Flietes, the surviving victim, they were expecting the vehicle to come to a halt but it did not.

Mouton's car allegedly bumped into the stationary police vehicle consequently hitting and instantly killing Gaoseb and two men. A police officer who was one of the people to arrive at the scene and took the stand as one of the witness, explained that the scene was very horrific, bloody, with some body parts scattered. According to witnesses, Mouton was highly intoxicated.

In his defence, Mouton testified that he was not intoxicated on the date in question. It's his testimony that he had to immediately sway off the road as he saw a man crossing the road. He however, could not see clearly as his vision was blurred by the lights of the vehicles that were parked on both sides of the road facing the oncoming traffic.

He further explained that although he cannot recall at what speed he was driving the car but he was allegedly not speeding as stated by the State witnesses. He informed the court he had no idea that he had bumped people when he crashed into the car that was parked on the side of the road.

- mamakali@nepc.com.na