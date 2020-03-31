Zimbabwe: Don't Abuse Covid-19 Materials - Zacc

31 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

THE Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) has warned public officials against abuse of Covid-19 donations, saying all corrupt elements will be arrested.

In a statement yesterday, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda Moyo said the commission was keeping an eye on the disaster donations to ensure all of them will be fully accounted for.

"The commission is aware that the Ministry of Health and Child Care has received donations of money, medical equipment and medication from individuals, business, non-governmental organisations, international organisations and the donor community on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe," she said.

"In the past, there have been incidences of failure by the relevant authorities to account for donations of similar calamities.

"The commission, therefore, implores the responsible individuals in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, from the accounting officer, those in charge of hospitals, clinics and pharmacies to put in place systems that ensure transparency, accountability and fair distribution of all the said donations.

"The commission would like to warn individuals from embarking on any corrupt and fraudulent activities.

"Those found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly."

Justice Matanda Moyo said the commission's compliance department was ready to help whenever the ministry required assistance in coming up with concrete measures to prevent corruption and ensure accountability for all donations.

"The commission is aware that in such situations, criminals create opportunities to commit crimes and such crimes disrupt the efforts of the Government to ensure the health and safety of our nationals," she said.

"The commission would like to warn individuals from embarking on any corrupt and fraudulent activities. "Those found on the wrong side of the law will be dealt with accordingly."

Justice Matanda Moyo urged people to be vigilant at all times and avoid purchasing substandard health care and sanitary products, counterfeit personal protective equipment and pharmaceutical products.

She urged people to report cases of corruption in the management and distribution of the COVID-19 donations.

