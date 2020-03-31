Kenya: KRU in Contract Talks With National Team Players

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has confirmed talks are going on between it and national teams regarding their contracts in these harsh economic times caused by the deadly coronavirus.

With the April pay just around the corner, anxiety has been growing whether the postponement of competitions and training aimed at reducing the spread of the virus will affect badly the payslips of players.

Sources told Nation Sport that the Union sought to minimize anxiety by holding a meeting on Monday morning with Kenya Sevens team manager, Eric Ogweno, who in turn will brief players and other team officials on the same.

Oduor Gangla, the KRU Chairman, confirmed that talks have been going on.

"But these contracts are not public information? When we have news, we will advise. We are talking kwa mtandao," said Gangla, when asked about the negotiations between KRU and national teams.

When asked whether pay cuts are on the table as has been witnessed with government officials and football teams, he didn't rule out that possibility.

"They only announce once it's agreed. I saw Juventus (the Italian football giants) doing four months without pay."

In a recent interview, Gangla admitted that the coronavirus pandemic presented an awkward situation for the Union because "there's no new money coming in."