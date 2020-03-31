South Africa: Lockdown - Calls for Calm After Officer, Guard Arrested for Allegedly Killing Man in Vosloorus

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina has called for calm after an Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer and a security guard were arrested for allegedly killing a man and injuring four children aged between five and 11.

The man - who was identified as Sibusiso Amos, 41 - was killed at his home in Vosloorus on Sunday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said it was investigating the case.

Seisa added EMPD officers were patrolling the area and noticed people drinking liquor in a tavern.

"Police were enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. It is alleged that officers tried to effect an arrest and were attacked by some community members. In retaliation, the officers then discharged rubber bullets.

"It is further alleged that the deceased was followed to his home where he was fatally shot. Minors aged five, six and 11, who were also injured during the incident, were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment," Seisa said.

In calling for calm, Masina said the officer and security guard were arrested on Sunday.

"We call upon the residents of Ekurhuleni to remain calm following the fatal shooting in Vosloorus. I wish to reassure everyone that we will not rest until all the facts surrounding this incident are brought to light.

"To our law enforcement officers, we call upon you to uphold your oath - to protect and serve the people of Ekurhuleni. This is not a period for defiance, but rather a moment that calls for unity of purpose.

"We must all work together to combat this pandemic and adhere to the regulations on the nationwide lockdown as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa," Masina added.

"In the City of Ekurhuleni, we are all equal, visuals of excessive use of force being applied against residents of townships across the country, are a cause for concern. We call upon the relevant authorities to ensure that the enforcement of the nationwide lockdown is applied equally across all communities, rich and poor, black and white."

Masina will be visiting the family of the deceased as well as the children who were injured in the incident.

"In terms of the City's internal human resource policies, the officer involved in the shooting will be subjected to disciplinary procedures."

The 34-year-old EMPD officer and the 45-year-old security guard are expected to appear in the Boksburg Regional Court on Tuesday.

