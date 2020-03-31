South Africa: Covid-19 and the Lessons We Learned From Aids - Getting It Right in South Africa

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By James Lees and Joachim Jacobs

Covid-19 is real, just as HIV was and remains real. But we should not be foolish, thinking it cannot touch us like we thought HIV could not touch us. HIV did. Covid-19 will. In ways we have yet to imagine. Aids taught us about fear, to overcome it while not being foolish. We need to be afraid of Covid-19, but not of each other.

In South Africa, we are just beginning what will most likely be a stay-at-home that will last longer than the current projection of three weeks. Today, Monday 30 March, we stand at 1,280 total Covid-19 infections. Two people have died, a man and a woman. What does it mean that the first person to die is a woman? And when will our numbers come back down to Sunday's 255 new infections and one death?

Today we look at these numbers with dread. Weeks and maybe months from now, we will look at a return to these same daily numbers with relief. We don't yet know. None of us know what we will endure in the months to come. Italy reported 5,909 new cases on Sunday and suffered 919 new deaths. Spain on Sunday reported 6,529 new...

