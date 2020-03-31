Mozambique: New Chairperson for Administrative Tribunal

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday appointed Lucia do Amaral as the new chairperson of the Administrative Tribunal, the body that judges the legality of public expenditure.

Amaral replaces Machatine Munguambe, who has been at the head of the Administrative Tribunal for the past decade.

Amaral has held a variety of senior positions during her career, including general director of the National Legal Aid Institute (INAJ), assistant attorney-general, a judge on the Constitutional Council, and a member of the Technical Council of the Ministry of Justice.