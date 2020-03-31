Mozambique: District Administrator Sentenced to Jail

30 March 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The district court in Murrupula, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, on Monday sentenced the district administrator, Crisanto Vicente, to a year's imprisonment, converted into a fine, for abuse of his office.

According to a report by the independent television station STV, Vicente was accused of granting a plot of land to a foreign businessman when it was already occupied by a Mozambican.

The Mozambican protested, and took the case to court in 2019. He said the plot of land in question, measuring 100 by 77 metres, had been granted to him in 2015. But in 2018, he found that Vicente had given the land to an Asian businessman. In the prior consultation, a local community leader, Armando Henriques, claimed the land was not occupied.

The Nampula Provincial Office against Corruption took up the case and prosecuted both Vicente and Henriques.

The court sentenced Henriques to six months imprisonment, also converted into a fine. Neither man can appeal against these sentences, because, in this type of case, the accused must state in advance whether they intend to use their right of appeal. If they fail to do so, they lose that right.

The matter will not end here, since Vicente is now likely to face a civil case in which the rightful holder of rights to the land will demand compensation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.