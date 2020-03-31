South Africa: 'Please Get Me Home to My Dying Son' - Mom Stranded in Cameroon's Plea to SA Govt

30 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

A South African mother stranded in Cameroon is pleading with government to allow her to return home to to care for her her son who is terminally ill with cancer.

Beverly Simpson told News24 has reached out to the government for assistance, and is now awaiting a response.

Simpson, 58, has been stranded in Douala, Cameroon, since 18 March. Her son, Jody, 39, lives in Cape Town.

Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a 21-day nationwide lock down means all international and domestic flights are prohibited, irrespective of the risk category of the country of origin."My son is terminally ill with cancer and he has very little time left. I need to see him before it is too late," she said on Monday.

"I am pleading with the South African government to assist me in getting back home to see my son. I am praying that I get a response to this message as soon as possible," she added.

Simpson's fiancé, Reginald Faulmann, shared his correspondence with Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele, who said the department was looking into the matter.

While Ngqengelele, in his correspondence with the family, sympathised with the circumstances, he said there is difficulty surrounding commercial flights due to travel restrictions.

News24 contacted Ngqengelele for further comment, who said stranded citizens abroad should contact their nearest embassy.

"Please ask them to contact the embassy near to them. In instances where stranded citizens are unable to reach the missions abroad, the contact details of the Dirco operations room in Pretoria are as follows : +27 12 351 1754; +27 12 351 1000; email address: Dircopress01@dirco.gov.za," he said.

