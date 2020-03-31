South Africa: Lockdown - They're Riding Around the Country Hunting the Poor and Vulnerable

Photo: Mkhuseli Sizani/GroundUp
South African Police shut down spaza shops in Govan Mbeki Township in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Elisha Kunene

'If they're doing this in leafy Melville, imagine what they're doing in the townships, informal settlements and packed low-income urban areas.'

On the first morning of lockdown, a team of police officers and private security contractors with assault rifles forced their way into our home. They patted us down, searched the whole house, poured our beer into the fireplace and aggressively interrogated and berated us.

When I tried to walk out of a narrowly crowded passageway, a security contractor stepped in front of me and said, "I'm not police, I don't have to abide by their rules, I'll break your fucking face." I asked him why he would break my face. What I really wanted to ask is why he was wearing one of those balaclavas with the fascist-style print on the front. But then he put his hand on his weapon, so I did as he commanded.

Ten minutes earlier I had been in bed using my laptop. My brother had noticed commotion as the police gathered around a homeless man who lives on the pavement across from our home in Melville. Since the announcement of the lockdown, we had been concerned about the many people who live and/or...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
South African COVID-19 Lockdown - Strict Transport, Alcohol Rules
South Africa Takes Steps to Buoy Economic Impact of COVID-19
55 Arrested on First Day of South African COVID-19 Lockdown
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.