Liberia: Tweh Kickoff Season in Grand Style

29 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberia midfielder David Tweh has continued his exceptional form for his club Energetik-BGU Minsk in the new season of the Belarusian top league.

Tweh who is playing his second season in Europe was instrumental in his team's escape from relegation last season and has kickoff the season from where he stopped with his skill and passing ability.

The former Barrack Young Controller midfielder scored 6 goals in all competition last season with five goals in the league and one in the Cup while providing 11 assists to end the season at 13 place.

The Liberian attacking midfielder provided two assists against the league former champion BATE - a game they Energetik won 3-1 as he was named in the team of the week. That was followed with the attacking Tweh full ninety minutes of play in his teams 1-0 away win over Ruhnn Brest in tin the Belarusian Premier league.

The midfielder put up a very good performance and played the entire duration of the match.

Energetik-BGU Minsk now has six points from two league matches.

Tweh has admitted he is 'loving' his football at the moment, after the midfielder once again Provided two assists and to see his team at an early stage challenging for the top spot.

Tweh's early showings were so impressive for Energetik, he was last week voted as the Club Midfielder of the Season.

Unsurprisingly, the youngster revealed he is delighted with how his career is developing since his move from Liberian Champions BYC.

"I'm loving football at the minute," said David. "It's started well but it's something I have to keep continuing to do. I think I've got the right people around me. So, it's just about continuing that," he said.



