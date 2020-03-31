South Africa: In a National Address, Ramaphosa Announces Mass Screening and Testing Campaign

analysis

There are 1,326 cases of Covid-19 in South Africa and three virus-related deaths, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday, urging people to adhere to lockdown regulations as 10,000 field workers are due to go door-to-door to screen residents.

South Africa's fight against Covid-19 is entering a "new phase" with 10,000 field workers set to go door-to-door across the country to screen residents for symptoms, announced President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation on Monday evening.

By last night South Africa had 1,326 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and three people had died as a result of the virus, said the president. That was up from a total of 1,280 and two deaths on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said field workers would soon start going to households to screen people for symptoms. Those who show symptoms will be referred for testing at clinics and mobile clinics.

Those infected but showing no symptoms or moderate symptoms will be instructed to self-isolate, either at home or in a government facility, while those who have severe symptoms will be referred to hospital.

"This drive is far-reaching, it is intensive and it is unprecedented in scale," said Ramaphosa.

He said a mobile technology system would soon...