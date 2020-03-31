South Africa: SA Express Seeks UIF Assistance to Pay Salaries to Employees

30 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

SA Express is looking for help from the UIF to pay March salaries even though it hasn't made contributions to the fund - on behalf of its employees - since it was placed under involuntary business rescue by the High Court in Johannesburg on 6 February 2020.

SA Express will be the first distressed State-owned Enterprise to approach the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) for assistance to pay outstanding March 2020 salaries to its 691 employees, because it has completely run out of cash and might be liquidated.

SA Express is seeking emergency assistance from the UIF, which has a disaster benefit called the temporary employee relief scheme (Ters) that was put in place by the government to assist financially distressed companies to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Funds from Ters are intended to give financial support to employees who have either been laid off (temporarily or permanently) during the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant 21-day nationwide shutdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to contain the spread of the novel virus.

The financial situation at SA Express, the second state-owned airline, whose flight routes typically service SA's smaller cities and neighbouring countries, has deteriorated further as it has...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.