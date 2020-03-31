Sudan: Second Person Dies of COVID-19 in Sudan

2 March 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

A second Sudanese man in his 60s has died of COVID-19 in Jabra isolation hospital in Khartoum.

The man positive test for the disease was announced same day by the Ministry of Health bringing the country's confirmed cases to 6.

The man had arrived to Sudan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 13, 2020.

The first COVID-19 case in Sudan was reported On March 13, a man who died and had visited the UAE early March.

The country has implemented precautionary measures including closure of the schools, universities and airport, a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and prevention of crowd attracting events.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.