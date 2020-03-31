Sudan: Second Person Dies of COVID-19 in Sudan

A second Sudanese man in his 60s has died of COVID-19 in Jabra isolation hospital in Khartoum.

The man positive test for the disease was announced same day by the Ministry of Health bringing the country's confirmed cases to 6.

The man had arrived to Sudan from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 13, 2020.

The first COVID-19 case in Sudan was reported On March 13, a man who died and had visited the UAE early March.

The country has implemented precautionary measures including closure of the schools, universities and airport, a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and prevention of crowd attracting events.