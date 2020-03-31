South Africa: Elderly Woman Raped By Men Posing as SANDF

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, has called for harsh action against the men who raped and murdered a woman after allegedly posing as soldiers deployed for the 21-day lockdown.

"I am deeply concerned about criminals who take advantage of the national lockdown to rob and murder innocent citizens. We want women and children to be safe during this moment," said Nkoana-Mashabane in a statement on Monday evening.

This comes after a KwaZulu-Natal granny was raped and murdered, allegedly by men posing as soldiers who said they were going around sanitising homes.

Government announced a 21-day lockdown and deployed soldiers to various communities as a measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

It is reported that 75-year-old Genzeni Ernstine MaMthalane Zuma was raped and murdered by criminals who duped her into believing they were members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

It is alleged that Zuma allowed the criminals into her home in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, after they claimed to be SANDF members assigned to sanitise homes in the area. Zuma's grandson discovered her body on Sunday morning.

A week ago, two other cases were reported - one of a six-year-old girl, Sinakhokonke Madiya, who died after she was raped and strangled at Izingolweni, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

Another case reported was of an 11-year-old, Tiyiselani Rikhotso, from Ndengeza village in Limpopo. Her body was found in the Klein Letaba Dam with several open and deep wounds.

As part of extra measures, government announced that there are plans to beef up the family violence, children protection and sexual offences units.

For urgent responses, the public can report incidents of gender-based violence on the number 0800 150 150.

The Minister has appealed to the security cluster not to let their guard down and act decisively on matters of violence against women and children during these trying times.

"Let's ensure children are cared for and not left unattended during this period, remain vigilant to any suspicious behaviour of neighbours and surroundings and report any suspected form of abuse or criminal activity," said the Minister.

The public can report incidents of violence against women and children to:

SAPS Crime Stop: 0860 10111 / SMS Crime Line: 32211

GBVF-related service complaints (SAPS): 0800 333 177/ complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za