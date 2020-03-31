Sudan: Al-Burhan Lauds Joint Cooperation Between Sudan and Russia

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)
By Subna

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul- Fattah Al- burhan comemnded the joint cooperation between Sudan and Russia in all fields.

Having met with Russian Ambassador to Sudan Vladimir Zheltov in his office Sunday, Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan hailed Russia' stand alongside Sudan in the interaational forums and its support to Sudanese peole's option in change.

For his part, the Russian ambassador reaffirmed his country continues support to Sudan and continuity of joint cooperation by way that serves the mutual interests.

