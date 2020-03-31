South Africa: State Must Enlist Community Activists in the War Against Covid-19

opinion

Community leaders recognise they are dealing with an unprecedented emergency and want to work with the government to ensure an effective response.

Yesterday's chaos outside social grant pay points was predictable, and it was raised in advance by community activists and civil society leaders.

Permits should have been given to experienced local leaders so they could organise their own auxiliary forces. Failure to do this led to inability to insist on physical distancing of 1.5m. Old people are more likely to be sick and more likely to die from the coronavirus, and the government's poor planning will lead to increased fatalities.

It could have been very different. The queues could have been a site for education and distribution of soap and sanitiser.

Some members of the government became aware of the problem, but too late. Gauteng Premier David Makhura called for assistance from "volunteers, particularly those that have been identified", and the Department of Social Development arranged for permits for some members of the shack-dwellers' movement Abahlali. This approach should now be expanded.

It is likely that problems arise because of suspicion about community leaders, some of whom have participated in service delivery protests. But these protests highlighted weaknesses in...