South Africa: Out-of-Towner in St Francis Bay Tests Positive for COVID-19

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

A man who travelled to St Francis Bay before the lockdown period began on 27 March has tested positive for Covid-19 in the town of Cape St Francis. In other parts of the province communities asked tourists to leave before lockdown began and turned others away, saying that they would not tolerate 'Corona tourism'.

In a video statement the mayor for the Kouga District Municipality, Horatio Hendricks, confirmed that a man who tested positive for the coronavirus while in Cape St Francis was "from out of town." He said due to patient confidentiality he could not give more information.

"I have learnt this morning, with regret, that we've got our first case of Covid-19," he said. "It is a person who is not a local resident. He is currently in St Francis Bay," he said. "The Department of Health has stepped in and all quarantine protocols are being observed," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient and the patient's family," he said. Hendricks also thanked the medical responders.

Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said tracking teams looking for people that the man had been in touch with will work across provincial boundaries to track any contacts.

"We (will)...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.