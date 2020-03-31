South Africa: Out-of-Towner in St Francis Bay Tests Positive for COVID-19

analysis

A man who travelled to St Francis Bay before the lockdown period began on 27 March has tested positive for Covid-19 in the town of Cape St Francis. In other parts of the province communities asked tourists to leave before lockdown began and turned others away, saying that they would not tolerate 'Corona tourism'.

In a video statement the mayor for the Kouga District Municipality, Horatio Hendricks, confirmed that a man who tested positive for the coronavirus while in Cape St Francis was "from out of town." He said due to patient confidentiality he could not give more information.

"I have learnt this morning, with regret, that we've got our first case of Covid-19," he said. "It is a person who is not a local resident. He is currently in St Francis Bay," he said. "The Department of Health has stepped in and all quarantine protocols are being observed," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the patient and the patient's family," he said. Hendricks also thanked the medical responders.

Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said tracking teams looking for people that the man had been in touch with will work across provincial boundaries to track any contacts.

"We (will)...