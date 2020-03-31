South Africa: Asian Countries Show Signs of Containing COVID-19 - Here's What We Can Learn From Them

31 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Brenthurst Foundation

Professor Wilmot James is a former South African member of parliament who now teaches political science and conducts (non-clinical) research on children and catastrophes in pediatrics at Columbia University in New York City. The Brenthurst Foundation spoke to him about the Covid-19 pandemic, which he calls a 'slow-moving hurricane' - a wildly uncertain event affecting every part of our personal and public lives.

Listen to a podcast with Wilmot James about Covid-19 here.

There is a need to test aggressively and to shut down travel

When you compare the rate of new infections for European countries with those of Asian countries, a startling pattern emerges:

South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong report a much slower rate of infection than the US, UK, Spain, Italy and others. What is the difference between these countries? According to Professor James, they learnt as they went along, and acted swiftly.

"There are a couple of lessons there. The one is that if you test 'aggressively' you know what you're looking at, you know who's at risk and you understand the rate of infection. Testing helps you to know the scale of the problem and to act on that. So, the lesson is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.