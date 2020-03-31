Cameroon: FIFA/Coca Cola Rankings - Lionesses Drop Two Spots

30 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have dropped from the 49th spot in the last ranking to 51 this month.

The Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have dropped two places on the FIFA/Coca Cola women's ranking for the month of March. The latest women's national team ranking was made public by the world football governing body (FIFA) on Friday March 27, 2020. According to FIFA ranking the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon have dropped from the 49th spot in the last ranking to 51 this month. From all indications, the drop in the FIFA ranking is due to their failure to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games after they were eliminated by Zambia on a 4-4 aggregate score. The Super Falcons of Nigeria are ranked 38th on the world. The African champions moved one spot up from 39th position in December 2019 despite their inactivity since bowing out of the Olympic Games qualifiers last October. On the continent, the Super Falcons are the first, Cameroon are second (51st) and South Africa are third (53rd). At the world level, the United States, Germany and France are on top of the FIFA rankings. The United States are unshakable and maintain the top seat. France won one place which enabled them to be on the third position. Zambia have recorded the biggest move of any team in the women's football this month. The Copper Queens of Zambia, also known as Shepololo, moved up six places and gained 31 points after defeating the Indomitable Lionesses in March 2020 to qualify for the Olympic Games. They are now ranked 100th in the world and 10th on the continent. Other wins were recorded by Africa as Gambia became the newest addition to the women's world ranking, making their debut at 113rd in the world thus increasing the total number of women's teams in the ranking to 159. Tunisia and Senegal also made their re-entry after a period of inactivity to 78th and 87th on the table respectively. The next women's world ranking will be published in June 2020.

