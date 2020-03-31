Somalia: Ex PM Nur Adde Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19, His Son Confirms

30 March 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mohamed Nur Adde The Son of former PM told Dalsan that his father the former prime minister Nur Hassan is in in hospital in London after testing positive for Covid19.

Meanwhile Farmajo expressed his sympathy for Nur saying he wishes quick recovery.

"We heard that former Somali prime minister Nur Hassan was admitted hospital after he contested positive for the virus, we wish him quick recovery," he said.

The remarks after two days after prime minister Hassan Ali Kheire confirmed news saying "praying God to give former prime minister Nur Hassan who is ill at London hospital quick recovery.

Nur Adde who 88 becomes the high Somali profile to contract the virus.

Nur-Adde was PM between 2007 and 2009.

