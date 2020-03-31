Sudan: Violent Protest in Sudan Prison

Omdurman — Violent protests erupted at El Hoda Prison in north-west Omdurman on Sunday morning. Prisoners demanded their release for fear of coronavirus (Covid-19) infection.

At least one prisoner was injured when the police intervened to contain the situation.

The police said in an statement that at exactly 9 am on Sunday, when the prison authorities were dispatching inmates to police stations and courts, a group of prisoners waiting in the prison's Fifth Division started a riot and caused some damage.

The statement pointed out that the prison police "used tear gas and necessary force" to contain the situation. One inmate had his hand slightly injured. He received medical treatment.

