Sudan, U.S. Agree to Continue Talks Over Renaissance Dam

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk has made a phone call with the US Secretary of Treasury, Steven Terner Mnuchin, during which he expressed sympathy of Sudanese people with the American people in its battle against the COVID-19.

Dr Hamdouk conveyed to the American side his intention to visit Cairo and Addis Ababa to urge the two parties to resume negotiations over the Renaissance Dam and complete the remaining important pending issues.

He agreed with the US side that the Washington's negotiations have achieved major success a matter which, he said, makes resumption of the process logical

The two sides agreed that the issue of Renaissance Dam is very pressing and negotiation over it should be resumed once the world beats the; COVID-19.