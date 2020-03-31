Sudan: Reality About Ma'aileg Incidents Unveiled

Medani. — Executive Director of Kamlin Locality in Gezira State, Mohamed Al Badawi Abdul-Majid said the fire incident broke out in Al Ma'ailig Sunday was caused by misunderstanding between some persons and owners of lands at block3 in Al- Mailig town.

Al Badawi revealed in a statement to SUNA that the incidents resulted in burn of 17 homes containing quantities of sorghums and that the situation was contained after intervention of Locality Security Committee and that a technical team from technicians from physical development and survey and lands authority was sent to investigate the violations at block (3) in Al Ma'ailig town, disclosing 34 persons have been arrested.

" It is right to take your right by force" Al Badawi said , affirming that law would be applied on all those who caused the blaze.

He called for provision of 17 tents to shelter the affected people as well as quantities of sorghums, urging the state government to intervene to promote social peace in the area.

In the same context, a number of change and service committees at Al Kamlin Locality condemned in a joint statement Al Ma'ailig incidents which left 17 houses on blaze carried out by some plotters and enemies of the revolution with pretext of removing slum dwellers.

The statement described the act as a crime against population of the third quarter of Al Ma'ailig and flagrant infringement ,emphasizing that the glorious December revolution came to consolidate state of rule of law and achieve principle of peaceful co-existence all people of Sudan.

The statement said the role of service committees is restricted to supervisory roles and not concerned with lands disputes , stressing rejection to any body attempts to employ this incident politically and exploit the vulnerable citizens by dragging them into tribal and regional conflicts.