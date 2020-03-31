Sudan: High Emergency Committee in Gedarif Stands On Enforcement of Law

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Gedarif — Head of High Health Emergency Committee in Gedarif Municipality Abbas Idris got acquainted during an inspection visits to Gedarif main markets and sub markets with the situations and reassured of implementation of the emergency orders and enforcement of law in coordination with the other concerned authorities.

The Head of the Committee also was briefed on administrative measures taken so far with coordination with other concerned bodies.

The Executive Director of Gedarif Municipality Abbas Idris issued a decision allowing wholesale traders and grocers at Gedarif main market to continue work to meet the people's needs until further notice.

