Sudan: Khalawi Children to Be Sent Home As Anti-COVID-19 Precautionary Measure

Khartoum — Secretary General of the National Council for Child Welfare(NCCWF) Osman Shaiba said that Khalawi(religious schools) children across the country should be sent to their relatives as implementation of decisions of the Federal Council of Ministers and the High Health Emergency Committee.

This came during a meeting with Representatives of Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs Ahmed Ramadan and Committee on Khalawi Development over precautionary measures for protecting the children from the novel COVID-19.

The meeting reaffirmed transport of the Khalawi children safely so as not be subjected to danger of coronaviru while they are on their way home.

The meeting agreed by sending home 2000 children of five khalawi initially along with assigning a team of social workers to conduct study about their situations and areas prior to be back home.