Sudan: CAA - Decision On Lockdown of Khartoum Airport Is Still Effective

30 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Director of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Ibrahim Adlan has underscored the decision of shutdown of Khartoum airport before the air traffic is still effective until further notice.

He denied in a statement to SUNA reports circulated about opening of Khartoum airport for some flights, stressing no flights being staged from and to Khartoum airport except flights for evacuating foreigners and humanitarian and cargo flights.

It si to be noted that Sudan embassy in London dismissed as inaccurate reports circulated by social media that a flight would be staged from London to Khartoum on April 5.

Read the original article on SNA.

