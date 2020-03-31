Seychelles and COVID-19 - Two New Positive Cases Confirmed, Brings Total to 10

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
People wear masks on March 29, 2020 as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sends quarantined citizens home after their stay at the Ranch Resort. The group had been repatriated from China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,
31 March 2020
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Seychelles has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 10, the Department of Health said on Monday.

Two Seychellois residents who were in quarantine at the Beau Vallon quarantine facility tested positive for COVID-19. They both were showing symptoms earlier in the day and were transferred to the Isolation Centre at Family Hospital in Perseverance for treatment.

The two individuals travelled to Seychelles on separate flights, the first arrived on March 26 on British Airways and the second arrived from the United Kingdom on the Ethiopian Airline on March 29.

Following these results, the Department of Health is making appropriate follow up and conducting contact tracing.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Copyright © 2020 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

