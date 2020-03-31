Somalia: President Farmajo Condoles Over Death of Nugal Governor

The President of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has condoled the death of Nugal governor, Abdisalam Hassan Hersi on Monday.

The late Mr. Hersi succumbed to injuries sustained from an al-Shabaab suicide bomber targeting his car in Garowe, the administrative capital of Puntland state.

The head of state who condemned the heinous attack held a telephone conversation with Puntland leader, Saed Abdullahi Deni.

A statement from Villa Somalia said President Farmajo sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and people of the state via regional leader Saed Abdullahi Deni.

The President also wished quick recovery to those affected by the blast that killed the Nugal governor.

Armed group al-Shabaab claimed responsibly for the attack via its online media.