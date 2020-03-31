Somalia: Social Activities At Liido Beach Restricted to Curb COVID-19 Spread

30 March 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Mogadishu municipal council has announced the suspension of the social activities at Liido beach to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Speaking during weekly meetings in the capital, the mayor of Mogadishu who also doubles up the governor of Banadir region, Omar Mohamed Mohamud has underlined the significance to close the beach hotels along Liido shoreline where hundreds gather during weekends with their families.

Omar Filish also advised the public to follow the directives of the ministry of health on containing the coronavirus.

The weekly meeting which focused on creating awareness on the Covid-19 was held at Shangani district headquarters and attended by senior federal government officials led by Minister for religious endowment, Sheikh Nur.

The Banadir administration received testing equipment for the virus from the federal government on Sunday.

So far three people have been confirmed positive with the COVID-19, they include two Somali citizens and one foreign contracted by the UN office in Somalia.

