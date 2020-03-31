Egypt: Tourism Min. Follows Up Disinfection of Giza's Sphinx Surrounding Areas

Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al Anani on Monday followed up the progress of disinfection in the surrounding area of the Sphinx of Giza.

The disinfection campaign is part of the State's precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The minister also followed up the periodic disinfection of the area around the Pyramid of Khafre as per the standards of the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Health.

The Tourism Ministry has launched an expansive campaign for the disinfection of all archaeological sites and museums nationwide.

MENA