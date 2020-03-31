Egypt: Culture Min. to Launch Stay At Home Initiative

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem will launch an initiative on Tuesday to encourage citizens to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Abdel Dayem said the initiative falls within a framework of the state's precautionary measures against the virus.

Titled "Stay At Home... Culture Between Your Hands," the initiative will broadcast songs of late signer Umm Kulthum, as well as theater shows and concerts through its social media pages and YouTube channel.

The initiative's materials will be available on the Culture Ministry website http://www.moc.gov.eg/ar/home/; YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8McPibRT36QSjnt4eGucNw, and Facebook page: https://m.facebook.com/EgyptianMOC/?epa=SEARCH_BOX.

MENA