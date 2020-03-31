Malawi: Balaka Police Reduces Crime By 4 Per Cent

Balaka — Balaka Police Station on Monday said it has reduced crime in the district by four per cent despite the various obstacles that the station is facing in its day to day service delivery.

Briefing members of the Station Executive Committee (SEC), Sub Inspector Mercy Mkondiwa said there was good relationship between the police and the community.

Mkondiwa further said the district makes effort to visit lower police stations frequently as a way of boosting their capabilities.

"The report covers the period from January to March, 2020 and as it stands, the district has registered 245 criminal cases against 256 cases that the district registered last year during the same period.

"This represents a four per cent decrease," she said.

According to Mkondiwa, the district has also reduced accidents by eight per cent, a development he attributed to the continuous monitoring of the district's roads by the traffic department.

"We are still trying our best to reduce serious cases such as murder, defilement, rape, theft and assault which according to records, shows that they are on the rise.

"We will continue to collaborate with different structures and partners to reduce this," she said.

District Commissioner for Balaka, Emmanuel Bambe, assured people at the meeting he was working hard for the security of the district.

"As I am speaking now, my office is facilitating the rehabilitation of Ulongwe Police Station.

"We will also have another police unit in Mkaya and just in a few months, we will complete a police unit in Kachenga.

"This is done to boost up the security of the district so that all the citizens enjoy living in it with their lives and belongings well protected," he said.

Chairperson for Balaka SEC, Rexin Namakunje hailed all community policing structures for the good work they were doing and encouraged them to do more for the security of the district.

"We have been receiving reports of maize theft in fields, let us all work tirelessly to put this [malpractice] to an end as everyone is looking forward to a protected and secured district," he suggested