Cameroon: Combating Coronavirus - Actions to Be Accelerated On the Field

The administrative authorities of the already affected regions and those of other regions will accelerate the implementation of measures to fight the spread of the virus.

The Governors of the Centre, Littoral and West Regions where positive cases of the coronavirus have already been identified and are being treated and those of neighbouring regions such as the South, East, South West and North West Regions, will henceforth accelerate the implementation of the 13 measures the Head of State, President Paul Biya instructed on combating the coronavirus pandemic. The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji chaired a brainstorming meeting in Yaounde on March 29, 2020 on ways of accelerating and ensuring the strict implementation of the measures. This was in the presence of the Ministers of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie, Transport, Jean-Ernest Ngalle Bibehe, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Defence in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Yves Landry Gallax Etoga, representatives of the Delegate General for National Security and other officials whose institutions are linked with the fight against the pandemic. Speaking at the end of the meeting, Minister Atanga Nji said, "we did some kind of brainstorming to see if things are moving smoothly and if the Governors have some preoccupations to tell us, then we will make a report and send to the Prime Minister, Head of Government who would forward to the Head of State and we will wait for instructions." He stressed that, "the population should help us to protect them and the only way is by implementing the measures which were approved by the Head of State and clearly outlined to the public by the Prime Minister, Head of Government." He stated that, "As for now, we have heard what the Governors have said, we are just advising the population to abide by the rules and regulations and try as much as possible to implement the measures." The Minister advised that for the fight to succeed, there has to be a lot of self-discipline and collective discipline. As the Governors go back to their respective regions, they know exact instructions that they will hand down to Senior Divisional Officers and Sub-divisional Officers for the measures to fight against the spread of the coronavirus to be strictly implemented.