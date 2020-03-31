Zimbabwe: COVID-19 - Business As Usual for Enforcement Teams Seen Violating Safety Standards

31 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Harare Municipality were found wanting on Monday when their teams deployed to enforce government's 21-day coronavirus lockdown period were seen violating recommended behavioural standards to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

Both government and the World Health Organisation have recommended social distancing of atleast a mitre apart with the next individual coupled with face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

However, it was business as usual for police and council employees who were having facial contact without anything to worry about.

Police also were having close contact with motorists irrespective of that the virus is spread faster through close physical contact.

Joint enforcement teams by regular police and municipal officers were seen packed in open trucks, chatting freely to each other.

Meanwhile, Harare Municipal street cleaners claim they have been forced by their bosses to clean up streets without protective clothing leaving them open to contracting Covid-19.

Some workers who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity said they had been threatened with unspecified action if they refused to perform their duties as usual.

"Council is just giving us an order to go to work but it does not care whether we have protective clothing or not," said a worker.

"A few days ago, we raised the issue with management which lied to us that the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) has given an instruction that we should proceed to work without protective clothing.

"Mr Chawatama (City Council director of works) wrote us a letter on Friday last week saying if we don't go to work, we will be punished."

A letter seen by this publication and said to have been authored by Engineer Chawatama to council street workers called the grumbling staff to order.

"The council is aggrieved that amongst yourselves are some workers who are protesting outside the law.

"This is happening regardless of the ongoing engagement in trying to sort out the protective clothing as one of your complaints.

"Those who fail to pitch up for work shall be punished," reads part of Chawatama's letter.

However, NewZimbabwe.com could not readily confirm the authenticity of the letter with city authorities.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Police, Soldiers Heavy-Handed During South Africa COVID-19 Work?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.