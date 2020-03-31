Sudan: Jabir Praises Exporters' Support to Efforts for Combating Coronavirus

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) Gen. Ibrahim Jabir, the Chairman of the Higher Health Emergency Committee, has praised the initiative of the Sudanese exporters for supporting the committee in combating Coronavirus pandemic.

Member of the Higher Health Emergency Committee, the State Minister at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Hashim Mohamed Ibn Auf Suliman, lauded the quick response of the Sudanese people through their initiatives and campaigns of support, calling for participation of all in warding off the coronavirus pandemic that is causing worry world-wide.

On his part, representative of the delegation of the Sudanese exporters Nadir Abdul-Aziz Al-Hilali, said in a press statement after the delegation met at the Republican Palace with the member of the TSC that they presented the first installment of their financial support to the higher committee, which amounts to SDG10 million.