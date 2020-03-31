Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge's GQ Fashion Feature Worth Over $48,000

Monday 30th March 2020, GQ magazine shared an editorial featuring Kenya's marathon world record holder, Eliud Kipchoge. The feature doubled up as a fashion spread and a story about his lifestyle, daily routine and training.

The 35 year old star shared some very interesting and lesser-known nuggets about his life in the April 2020 GQ issue, including his training for the INEOS 1.59 challenge in Vienna, books he is currently reading and life inside and outside the training camp.

Kipchoge who lives a very simple life, even after all his success and fame said to Brooklyn based writer Knox Robinson, "You cannot live alone in this world, the way to enjoy life is to meet people like you, to exchange ideas, to learn from each other."

In this feature, Kipchoge has caught the world by surprise as it turns out he is very comfortable in front of the camera.

For a man who is always in workout gear, Kipchoge looked nailed this look.

Kipchoge's look here is giving us major athleisure inspiration.