Somalia: AMISOM Donates Equipment to Southwest State Police

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Saturday donated an assortment of operational and office equipment to SouthWest State police in Baidoa to help boost security and improve working conditions for the Somali security forces.

The equipment included 130 handcuffs, 80 batons, 65 boxes of pens, 65 boxes of pencils, 130 rims of papers and 130 office file jackets which will be sent to rural police stations in Afgoye, Marka, Hudur, Berdale as well as Baidoa.

Southwest State Security Minister Isak Ali Subag, who received the equipment, thanked AMISOM for the support and said this would help the police to better serve the public "AMISOM has supported us with equipment and office supplies in order to strengthen the security of police stations in Afgoye, Marka, Hudur and Berdale. We appreciate AMISOM's continuous support on training, mentoring and capacity building.

This will boost the capacity of the Somali Police Force (SPF), particularly of Southwest State Police," Minister Subag said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Muktar Adamu, the AMISOM Police Coordinating Officer for Southwest state said that a lot of work had gone into improving the operational efficiency of the SPF.

"The purpose of the support is for Southwest State Police to observe Human rights in the course of their activities.

AMISOM has been supporting Southwest State Police in many ways. In February, we conducted a course of community policing for 25 police officers and at the beginning of March, we conducted a 10-day course on Human Rights Protection for about 50 participants," Adamu said. Further, AMISOM police is currently constructing two police stations in Baidoa for the SPF. In addition to training and mentoring, AMISOM supports the Somalia Police Force by providing facilities and equipment as one way to improve work conditions and operational efficiency.