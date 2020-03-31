Somalia: Japan Offers a U.S.$1.7 Million Grant to UNHCR Somalia

UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency welcomes a USD 1.7 million grant from the government of Japan in support of its humanitarian efforts in Somalia. Japans latest funding will provide UNHCR with critical funds to deliver services to a total of 15,500 displaced people including refugees, asylum seekers, returnees, IDPs and host communities. The funds also reaffirm Japan's commitment to support the New Approach for Peace and Stability in Africa (NAPSA) as announced by prime minister, Shinzo Abe, during the opening session of the Tokyo International and Conference of African Development (TICAD) 2019.

UNHCR will work with the network of local and international partners to rehabilitate basic infrastructures such as markets, roads and water catchment areas. Some 2,400 school- aged children will also have access to primary school education and learning materials as most schools in Somalia are privately run and out of reach to many children from the displaced population. In addition UNHCR will implement livelihoods interventions mainly targeting the youth who are particularly vulnerable to violent extremist.

President Farmaajo calls Puntland leader offers condolences to the family of slain Nugal region Governor

Ex PM Nur Adde Hospitalised After Contracting Covid-19, His Son Confirms

Somali Police Commissioner And Chairperson Of NIEC Discuss Election Security

" Japan has been a consistent ally, contributing more than USD 34 million to the Somalia operation in the last five years. Somalia has one of the world's largest populations of 2.6 million IDPs, but despite its own challenges, is host to over 35,000 refugees and asylum seekers. We are extremely grateful for this latest funding from Japan to support the humanitarian response," said UNHCR Somalia Representative, Johann Siffointe.

Last year, thanks to donations from donors including USD 4 million from Japan, UNHCR reached thousands of people in Somalia with several interventions including shelter, livelihood, education, health care and multi-purpose cash grants.