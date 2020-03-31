Gambia Records Fourth Case of Coronavirus

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed the fourth case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Gambia, involving a Gambian national in his 50s who came to the country from France on the 15th March, 2020 by Royal Air Maroc.

Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, the Minster of Health said the man arrived in the country from France by Royal Air Maroc, fight number 8579 on the 15th of March 2020.

According to the Health Minster, the patient was in the same fight with the first person who contracted the disease, but they departed from different countries and his issue was reported by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) through the national COVID-19 hotline 1025.

Samateh said a sample was collected from him and the positive test result came out on the night of 28th March 2020.

Dr. Samateh said 16 of his close contacts have been place under quarantine and plans are underway to have their samples collected for COVID-19 testing.

He said: "We have a new probable case that has been reported as the laboratory result of one of the contacts recently came out inconclusive."

He added a repeated test from the probable case will be taken and tested in a couple of days to conclusively determine whether it could be COVID-19 or not.

" We appeal to all contacts to call the toll free number 1025 for advice so as to protect their families and the general public", he said, adding that the ministry of health is appealing to the public to remain calm and be vigilant and follow the preventive measure at all time.

He said the virus does not move by itself, adding it moves from one person to another.

He advised all to practise social distancing in order to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones as well as The Gambia.

"We need our collective efforts to be able to contain this disease, COVID-19 is no longer a thing of other countries. It is currently in The Gambia and we have started having cases", he warned.