Gambia Records Fourth Case of Coronavirus

30 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed the fourth case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Gambia, involving a Gambian national in his 50s who came to the country from France on the 15th March, 2020 by Royal Air Maroc.

Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, the Minster of Health said the man arrived in the country from France by Royal Air Maroc, fight number 8579 on the 15th of March 2020.

According to the Health Minster, the patient was in the same fight with the first person who contracted the disease, but they departed from different countries and his issue was reported by the Rapid Response Team (RRT) through the national COVID-19 hotline 1025.

Samateh said a sample was collected from him and the positive test result came out on the night of 28th March 2020.

Dr. Samateh said 16 of his close contacts have been place under quarantine and plans are underway to have their samples collected for COVID-19 testing.

He said: "We have a new probable case that has been reported as the laboratory result of one of the contacts recently came out inconclusive."

He added a repeated test from the probable case will be taken and tested in a couple of days to conclusively determine whether it could be COVID-19 or not.

" We appeal to all contacts to call the toll free number 1025 for advice so as to protect their families and the general public", he said, adding that the ministry of health is appealing to the public to remain calm and be vigilant and follow the preventive measure at all time.

He said the virus does not move by itself, adding it moves from one person to another.

He advised all to practise social distancing in order to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones as well as The Gambia.

"We need our collective efforts to be able to contain this disease, COVID-19 is no longer a thing of other countries. It is currently in The Gambia and we have started having cases", he warned.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.