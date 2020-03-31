Gambia: Police Spokesperson Dismisses Claims Police Are Closing Businesses

30 March 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Isatou Kanyi

The Gambia Police Force has dismissed that their personnel were on patrol to enforce the ban on public gathering, but not closing down businesses.

Police spokesperson ASP Lamin Njie said in a press release forwarded to this paper, "On issues of businesses, I think there was wrong information that got spread out within the business community, people calling each other saying that the police are out closing businesses."

"We are actually not out to close businesses," he clarified.

He went on to say that their officers were on patrol to enforce the ban on public gathering, but not actually to close businesses.

He explained, "So other businessmen started closing their business too, but this has been rectified and clarified."

He added that their operation was not meant to close businesses.

"We are also working on ensuring there is no goods hoarding and price hiking. We are only ensuring that the declaration about public gathering is observed."

