Botswana: Boxers Camp Disbands

30 March 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Lindi Morwaeng

Molepolole — The national boxing team, which has been on camp from March 22 disbanded yesterday and the next camp logistics will be communicated.

That comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled all programmes and set new dates for the Olympic Games, which were to be held in Tokyo, Japan from July 24 to August 9 this year.

Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) public relations officer, Taolo Tlouetsile said in an interview that the technical team, executive committee and other stakeholders such as Botswana National Sport Commission and Botswana National Olympic Committee would however continue to assess the situation before arranging for another camp.

Tlouetsile said the association had called a team of five pugilists to camp as part of their preparations ahead of the World Olympic Qualification games, which were scheduled for France from May 13-24.

The team comprised Gilbert Khunwane (team manager), Lechedzani Luza as head coach with Choga Ntoti assisting him as well as two female boxers in Keamogetse Kenosi, who has already qualified for the Olympic Games and Aratwa Kasemang. On the male side were Rajab Mahommed, Tefo Maitewa and George Molwantwa.

Meanwhile, Olympic Games had been postponed to next year as a result of the unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the Coronavirus outbreak in the rest of the world that has seen a number of sporting activities cancelled or postponed.

The postponement was a move to safeguard the health of the athletes, those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

Despite the postponement of the Games from this year to next year, it was agreed that the Games would keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.