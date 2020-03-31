Botswana: Boxers Camp Disbands

Molepolole — The national boxing team, which has been on camp from March 22 disbanded yesterday and the next camp logistics will be communicated.

That comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) cancelled all programmes and set new dates for the Olympic Games, which were to be held in Tokyo, Japan from July 24 to August 9 this year.

Botswana Boxing Association (BoBA) public relations officer, Taolo Tlouetsile said in an interview that the technical team, executive committee and other stakeholders such as Botswana National Sport Commission and Botswana National Olympic Committee would however continue to assess the situation before arranging for another camp.

Tlouetsile said the association had called a team of five pugilists to camp as part of their preparations ahead of the World Olympic Qualification games, which were scheduled for France from May 13-24.

The team comprised Gilbert Khunwane (team manager), Lechedzani Luza as head coach with Choga Ntoti assisting him as well as two female boxers in Keamogetse Kenosi, who has already qualified for the Olympic Games and Aratwa Kasemang. On the male side were Rajab Mahommed, Tefo Maitewa and George Molwantwa.

Meanwhile, Olympic Games had been postponed to next year as a result of the unprecedented and unpredictable spread of the Coronavirus outbreak in the rest of the world that has seen a number of sporting activities cancelled or postponed.

The postponement was a move to safeguard the health of the athletes, those involved in the Olympic Games and the international community.

Despite the postponement of the Games from this year to next year, it was agreed that the Games would keep the name Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Source : BOPA