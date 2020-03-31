Zimbabwe: Lockdown Not Punishment, President

The 21-day lockdown is not a punishment but an opportunity to save lives, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at the State of the Nation Address on Covid-19 President Mnangagwa said citizens should act responsibly by staying at home.

"This 21-day lockdown is not a punishment; it cannot be avoided. It is an opportunity to save lives. We have 21 days right now to save thousands of lives. And how will we save those thousands of lives. By acting responsibly, and by staying home. By washing your hands and by keeping at least two metres distance from one another," he said.