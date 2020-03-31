Eritrea: Effort to Control Spread of Corona Virus

Barentu — Strong effort is being conducted in the Gash Barka region to raise the awareness and participation of the public in the effort to control the spread of Corona Virus.

Dr. Hayelom Kidane, head of the Ministry of Health in the region, indicated that the social mobilization and organization that existed in the region with a view to control the prevalence of communicable diseases will have significant contribution in the success of the effort.

Dr. Hayelom went on to say that 12 temporary quarantine center have been established in the crossing borders between Ethiopia and the Sudan and one treatment center in Barentu with full facilities.

Strong effort is also being conducted to ensure that the guidelines being issued by the Ministry of Health are observed, Dr. Hayelom added.

Dr. Hayelom also called on the public to take precautionary measures, reinforce participation and people that returned home from abroad to visit nearby health facilities to check their conditions.