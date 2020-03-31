Tunisia: Resumption of Classes Depends On Developments of Health Situation, Saied and Fakhfakh Agree At Meeting

Tunis/Tunisia — The resumption of classes in all educational institutions will depend on the developments of the health situation in the country during this period of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it was agreed at a meeting between President of the Republic Kais Saied and Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh Monday at the Carthage Palace.

Saied advocated speed and efficiency of interventions to protect all Tunisians, especially the poor people, said a Presidency statement.

The meeting also reviewed the general situation in the country as well as the measures taken in all sectors and those likely to be taken in the future, in accordance with the development of the health situation.

Emphasis was placed on the need to ensure coherence and complementarity between all state institutions in taking all necessary measures.