Sudan: Flour Mills in Sudan's Kordofan Stopped Due to Diesel Shortages

30 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Babanusa — The flour mills ceased operating in Babanusa in West Kordofan yesterday due to shortages of diesel, Omar El Sadig, a member of the local Millers Committee, told Radio Dabanga.

El Sadig explained that the quota of diesel for each mill has ran out, which "aggravated the suffering of the residents of the town". He appealed to the local authorities to take urgent action to secure fuel.

Residents of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, complained on Sunday about repeated power cuts, and a surge in the prices of basic commodities.

Khartoum

In Khartoum, the Sudanese Consumer Protection Association called on the local authorities to scrap all levies imposed on basic commodities for at least two months, "because of the situation that the country and the world are going through due to the coronavirus".

The association also called on providers and producers of basic goods to make sure there will be no price increases for at least two months. Waiving part of their profit margins is "showing mercy to poor consumers", the association said.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Business
Coronavirus
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
African Authorities Accused of Brutality in COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Namibia Announces Partial 21-Day Lockdown Starting Friday
Buhari Shuts Lagos & Abuja As Coronavirus Cases Rise in #Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.