Sudan: Flour Mills in Sudan's Kordofan Stopped Due to Diesel Shortages

Babanusa — The flour mills ceased operating in Babanusa in West Kordofan yesterday due to shortages of diesel, Omar El Sadig, a member of the local Millers Committee, told Radio Dabanga.

El Sadig explained that the quota of diesel for each mill has ran out, which "aggravated the suffering of the residents of the town". He appealed to the local authorities to take urgent action to secure fuel.

Residents of Kadugli, capital of South Kordofan, complained on Sunday about repeated power cuts, and a surge in the prices of basic commodities.

Khartoum

In Khartoum, the Sudanese Consumer Protection Association called on the local authorities to scrap all levies imposed on basic commodities for at least two months, "because of the situation that the country and the world are going through due to the coronavirus".

The association also called on providers and producers of basic goods to make sure there will be no price increases for at least two months. Waiving part of their profit margins is "showing mercy to poor consumers", the association said.

