Sudan: Protests in Darfur Against Corruption and Hospital Staff Appointment

30 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gireida / Kabkabiya — The Gireida Resistance Committees Coordination in South Darfur closed the locality's land authority, protesting against corruption. In Kabkabiya, North Darfur, demonstrators protested against the appointment of a new medical director of the local hospital.

The coordinator of the Gireida Resistance Committees, Mohamed Mousa, told Radio Dabanga that the closure came after Gireida's locality authorities rejected the committees' demand submitted on March 7 to freeze the work of the Land Authority, conduct an investigation into corruption and abuses that accompanied the distribution of the Abuja market and housing for the displaced.

The office will only be reopend when these demands will be met and when there will be a complete change of the personnel of the Authority.

Kabkabiya

Residents of Kabkabiya in North Darfur carried out a protest in front of the office of the locality executive director on Sunday, demanding that the problems in Kabkabiya Hospital be solved.

A source calling himself 'Adam Internet' told Radio Dabanga that the only specialist in the hospital resigned. The state's health authorities appointed a general doctor as medical director of the hospital to substitute him. This left the hospital without a specialist.

The executive director of the hospital promised the protestors to address the problem.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

