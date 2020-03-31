Angola: IPC Sets New Dates for Paralympics Games Accreditation

30 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The new dates for the accreditation to Paralympics Games postponed to 2021 due to COVID -19, will be announced in April, the general secretary of the Angolan Paralympics Committee , António da Luz, said on Sunday to ANGOP.

According to the new format, the accreditations in the eligible categories have as reference the date from April 24 to October 6 this year.

Speaking on the phone, due to the period of social isolation, the official explained that the postponement requires organizational restructuring, whose operational modes will always be made known by the International Paralympics Committee.

Until the time of the transfer of the competition to 2021, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, there was another stage for accreditation, including for press, radio, television and photographers.

Slated for August/September in Tokyo (Japan), the decision to postpone was made on March 22, after an emergency meeting between the Organizing Committee, members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the International Paralympics Committee (IPC).

Angola, which has its biggest participation in the athletics, still seeks to reach the minimum marks required, after having failed this month the "Open" in São Paulo (Brazil), cancelled due to the present world health problem.

It is expected the normalization of the situation for the revision of the calendar of qualifying races and schedule for qualifying between six and eight athletes for both men and women.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

