Namibia: Kickboxing Champion Gives Back to Community

REIGNING Namibian junior sportsman of the year, Delano Muller, on Thursday donated clothes, bags, shoes, stationary and water containers to the Fransfontein settlement as part of his initiative 'making sports accessible to everyone together.'

The initiative aims to call on Namibians to donate new and old sports equipment, accessories, trophies, clothes and shoes which will be utilised to help to help empower the youth who do not have a means to realise their potential in sport.

Muller told The Namibian that he saw there was a need for sports equipment as not everyone is fortunate to have clothing and equipment to use during training, thus I started 'Making sports accessible to everyone together'.

Muller won the Namibia Junior Sportsman award in 2010, 2017 and 2019. Last year he also won at Battle of Atlanta in the United States, while he also won prizes at the Desert Storm competition held at Walvis Bay from 2017 until 2019.

"I am busy assembling more clothes and equipment from my friends and others so it can be donated to the less privileged to use during training," Muller said.

Last year Muller used his prize money of N$50 000 to donate equipment to youngsters and hosted motivational seminars and training camps in self-defence and kickboxing at Fransfontein, Ondangwa, Tsumeb, Ongwediva and Oshakati.

Muller said at the hand-over held at Fransfontein settlement office that he wanted to share various items with local youths.

"The gesture is part of my initiative. I can see the devastation the drought has in the Kunene region and I have decided to help the community by donating clothing, shoes, stationary and water containers," he said.

The water containers will be given to residents who at times walk long distances to fetch water as they don't have water at their houses.

Gideon Gurirab, the vice chairperson of Kickboxing Club in the Kunene region said that the gesture was to make sport accessible to everyone through the equipment and other donated items to help those interested to have something during training.

The 15-year-old also stressed that the country is facing a difficult time and the youth have to learn to stand together, support and respect each other and that in unity we can face a lot of obstacles.

Recently Muller donated sports gear to Walvis Bay youths. The gesture was part of his initiative to 'makes sport accessible to the less-privileged youth'.

Muller handed over various items he collected from donations, which included thirteen soccer balls, a rugby ball, soccer boots, caps, sweatbands, goalkeeper gloves, a watch, medals and a golf cart with a full set of clubs.

If anyone is interested in donating, they can call the Namibian Kickboxing Federation at 081 127 4711.